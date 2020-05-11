Kareena Kapoor Khan's Minimalist Yet Chic Vanity Van; See Video

An actor’s vanity is like their second home, as the most time during shooting is spent inside it. Vanity van is where he/she gets ready for the next take. While most of the actors’ vanity is unknown to many fans, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her luxe, modern vanity van in a video. The video was shared by her management company on their Instagram account. Read on to know what Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vanity van looks like.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's minimalistic vanity van

In the video that is shared by Versis Entertainment which also manages fashion designer Masaba Gupta, one can see Kareena Kapoor Khan walking up to the massive black bus. The interiors of the bus is contrasting the exteriors. It is bright white, with a huge mirror in the centre for Kareena to get her hair and make-up done. Then the camera pans out of the vanity, showing the minimal yet chic looking brown and white interiors. In the video, Kareena is saying, “I am ready, so I am ready to roll”. The video has an attention-grabbing BGM as well. The van radiated chicness but was simple in terms of the interiors. The highlight was definitely the vintage style mirror.

Check out the video that Versis entertainment shared on their account

The management company wrote the caption, “The one that needs no introduction...P.S. We can’t wait to get back on set with you, @kareenakapoorkhan, for many more epic shoots! #VersisEntertainment #VersisXKareena #VManage.” They tagged the actress in the video as well. Many fans commented on the video saying that even they wish to be on a vanity like this. Some fans even demanded that Kareena uploads more pictures of herself.

On the professional front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium. Even though the screens and Box Office earning of the film was affected after the lockdown was imposed, the film was acclaimed for its inspiring storyline. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character stood out for her outspoken dialogues. She will also be seen in the upcoming big banner films like Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen in the commercial success Good Newwz last year.

