Kareena Kapoor Khan's Active Involvement In Social Causes Is Quite Inspiring; List Here

Bollywood celebrities are considered to be among the biggest influencers as they have a wide reach and fanbase. Apart from endorsing various brands, celebrities also actively take part in various campaigns in sectors of education and health to influence people. They also take part in various fundraising events.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, many celebrities took part in the recently held 'I for India' campaign. Speaking of which, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan too was a part of the campaign. Here are some of the social campaigns that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of.

Social causes Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of

I for India

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan had taken part in India's biggest crowdfunding campaign 'I for India'. This concert was held on May 3, 2020, and had many actors being a part of it. Together, the celebrities including Bebo, Saif, Alia Bhat and sister Shaheen, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and many more raised over Rs 52 crores.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been actively involved in promoting children’s education and safety. She was appointed as the brand ambassador for Shakti Campaign which was a project launched to combat violence against women. She felt it was important for actors to stand up against this issue.

UNICEF

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been actively been a part of advocating education for girls. Speaking about her association, she feels children should feel happy while learning in schools. She also added that interactive and creative tools should be used to increase the quality of education in India. Kareena Kapoor Khan also took part in various fundraising campaigns as a part of the event which took place in rural Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Awareness against infant mortality

When Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her newborn, she actively started raising awareness about infant mortality. She launched the campaign ‘Every Child Alive’ which promoted affordable and quality healthcare for mothers and their newborns.

Fundraising events

Kareena Kapoor Khan also supports other charitable organisations and performed at concerts to raise money for victims who have lost their belongings in earthquakes and tsunamis. She has launched campaigns to raise awareness of hunger and malnutrition in the world.

