Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A 'together Forever' Picture With Her Hairstylist; See Post

To keep fans engaged during the lockdown period, Bollywood celebrities often treat them with quarantine posts and unseen throwback pictures on social media platforms. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an unseen throwback picture with her hairstylist, where the actor looks more radiant than ever. Read details.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Michelle Williams: Who Aced Atelier Zuhra's Outfit Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori and made sure she expresses some gratitude to him. As seen in the picture shared, Kareena Kapoor can be seen posing in a dark blue beaded outfit. The picture also features Yianni Tsapatori making faces behind Kareena. In the caption Kareena Kapoor wrote: “ Together Forever. Thank you for the best haircuts". Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Outside Ranbir Kapoor's Residence

From taking the internet by storm with Taimur’s pictures to sharing BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming films, Kareena Kapoor seemingly impressed masses with her social media presence. Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and her girl gang, which includes Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amruta Arora and Mallika Bhatt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's last outing Angrezi Medium

Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

Also Read | Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Posing With Sara & Ibrahim Goes Viral; See Picture Inside

What's next?

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht, which follows the story of lust for power and throne between family members. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles. Reportedly, the makers have managed to rope in actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh to play prominent roles in the film.

Also Read | Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Posing With Sara & Ibrahim Goes Viral; See Picture Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.