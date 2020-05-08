When Kareena Kapoor Khan's Impressed Netizens With Stunning Selfies On Instagram; See Pics

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut on Instagram, months ago, took over the internet by storm. With a million followers within a week, the actor too seems to be addicted to this social media app. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a lot of selfies on Instagram and the witty captions along with them prove that the actor has been a sass queen her entire life. Take a look at some of Kareena Kapoor Khan's gorgeous selfies on Instagram below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's selfies on Instagram

Soaking under the sun and getting some Vitamin D, this selfie that we found on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram is amongst one of her first selfies on the internet. The actor seemed to be enjoying herself at home as she captioned the sun-kissed picture, 'Girls just wanna have sun 🌞' (sic).

Another picture Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Instagram was this selfie that she took with a few books behind her in the background. The books shelved behind her were some popular books written by French authors and Kareena Kapoor Khan sarcastically wrote that she only loves french fries.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram is filled with pictures that tell a story. She shared a selfie of her right after her workout and wrote that the workout pout is really a thing. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in her no-makeup look as glowed, post-workout.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared another selfie on her Instagram as she showed off some jewellery made by her son Taimur. The Jab We Met actor wore a paste necklace around her neck which was apparently made by her son and shared a picture of it on her Instagram, showing off her son's talent to the world.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a few pictures of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan painting the walls of their house. She shared a selfie of herself all sitting and wondering what the father-son duo had been creating.

