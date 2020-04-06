Kareena Kapoor And Taimur Ali Khan's Throwback Pic Will Make Your Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable celebrity star kids. Taimur Ali Khan has been stealing Kareena Kapoor Khan's spotlight ever since he was born and the latter seems to be happy about it. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made a debut on Instagram recently, herself confessed about it. This cute picture of Bollywood's favourite mother-son duo is too adorable to miss, take a look.

This throwback picture of Kareena and Taimur is too cute to miss

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pretty and stylish in those coffee colour pants and white shirt with brown straps on the sleeve. She wore a pair of glasses that matched her pants and looked elegant as she posed for the camera. Taimur, on the other hand, wore a bright red Polo t-shirt and a pair of black shorts. He wore a pair of white sunglasses that matched the one his mother wore. The duo looked adorable as they held an umbrella and posed for the picture.

Check out some more of their adorable pictures

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, opposite actor Aamir Khan. The film is adapted from an American drama, Forest Grump. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in the lead roles while actor Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupati will be playing other key roles.

