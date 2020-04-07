When Kareena Kapoor Khan's Posed At Her Favorite Spot In The House, The Bookshelf

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a huge fan of books and some of the posts on an Instagram fan account make it evident, in fact, even pictures on her own Instagram prove it. The actor is often spotted having a good time at her favourite spot in the house, which happens to be near the bookshelf. Kareena has, in several interviews, mentioned that she enjoys reading and is a fan of some books.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures near her favourite spot in the house

The self Isolation one

In one of the most recent pictures, Kareena can be seen posing in front of her bookshelf with a huge collection of books in the background. Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned in her caption that she loved French, fries. This jovial and witty caption by Kareena Kapoor Khan was appreciated by her fans as the books in the background were related to French.

Hangout spot

Apparently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her buddies often love to hang out at the bookshelf spot too. There are a few photos on Kareena Kapoor’s fan pages which show the girls having a good time at the same spot. Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her girl gang, often poses and posts selfies from this spot in their house.

Interview feature

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her bookshelf have featured in various interviews. In this particular interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her 20 years in the industry. In a more recent interview, she can be seen posing with the host in front of the same bookshelf.

Anniversary picture

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to celebrate their anniversary and Kareena was snapped at her favourite spot in the house. The couple posed in front of the bookshelf for a pretty picture. There are a couple of other photos too where Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be spotted having a good time in front of the bookshelf.

