Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'Angrezi Medium' Releases Online Amid Lockdown

Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan's film- Angrezi Medium, whose run was hindered due to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, has now been released on the newly launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP. The much-anticipated movie was promoted with super-enthusiasm and also intrigued fans with its unique storyline. Moreover, many celebs like Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others joined the star cast in promoting Angrezi Medium through a lively music video.

It is great news for Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor's fans as the much-acclaimed movie- Angrezi Medium has been launched online on Hostar VIP. Sharing this news, Irrfan Khan took to his Twitter to announce the release of the film on the online streaming platform. “Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP ! Watch now: http://hotstar.com/1260024321 #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania", tweeted Irrfan Khan.

Radhika Madan feels happy as Angrezi Medium releases online, watch her video here:

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer- Angrezi Medium had hit the screens on March 13. The movie amassed a total of Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day. It reportedly wrapped up at Rs 9.36 crore as the government shut down schools, malls and theatres due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the city.

