Kareena Kapoor Khan And Shahid Kapoor's Movies Together, Take A Look

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, who were last seen together in Udta Punjab, have time and again impressed fans and critics with their onscreen chemistry. Both are considered among the most successful onscreen pairs of Bollywood. Take a look at some of their movies in which they have shared screen space.

Kareena Kapoor's movies with Shahid Kapoor

Jab We Met

The romantic comedy movie written by Imtiaz Ali was one of the iconic films of all time. This was the fourth time that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor shared screen space together. The film was a commercial hit and both the actors were praised for their performance. Shahid Kapoor played the role of Aditya Kashyap and Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of Geet Dhillon.

Chup Chup Ke

Chup Chup Ke was the third film of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor together. The story of the film was adapted from a Malayalam film Punjabi House. The film also starred Neha Dhupia, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri and Anupam Kher. The movie minted a good amount of money at the box office.

36 China Town

The movie was an adaption of the 1992 film Once Upon a Crime. Upen Patel made his film debut with the movie 36 China Town. Shahid Kapoor played the role of Raj Malhotra and Kareena played the role of Priya in the mystery comedy film.

Fida

This was the first film in which Kareena Kapoor Khan played a negative role. The plot of the movie was about Jai (Shahid Kapoor) who falls in love with Neha (Kareena Kapoor Khan) but he is unaware of her boyfriend Vikram's (Fardeen Khan) evil side. The film was directed by Ken Ghosh.

