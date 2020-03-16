When Sonam Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Donned Similar Polka Dotted Outfits

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played best friends in 2018's Veere Di Wedding, are reported to be best friends offscreen. The actors share an offscreen bond that started after Sonam Kapoor debuted alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Sonam Kapoor in an old interview revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor once wanted her to marry Ranbir. However, reportedly, that did not work out since Sonam Kapoor always considered Ranbir Kapoor as a friend.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Katrina Kaif - Who Rocked The Floral Print Better?

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a similar dress in the past

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a similar dress at different venues back in 2018. While Sonam Kapoor wore a polka dot dress at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a similar-looking polka dot dress during the promotions of her movie-Veere Di Weeding. Check the actors' dress.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wore a polka dot, monochrome dress at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival. The polka dot dress was complemented with a bow. Sonam Kapoor completed the look with a pair of pearl earrings and Chloe boots.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Healthy Tips To Rhea Kapoor On Being Quarantined Due To Coronavirus

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a stunning polka dot dress designed by American designer Michael Kors. The actor was looking all gorgeous in her smokey eye makeup and messy hair bun style. Meanwhile, the actor's white belt at the waist grabbed all the eyeballs.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Knows How To Slay In Shades Of Grey & These Pics Prove It; See Here

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor And Hubby Anand Ahuja Shed Some Light On The Current Coronavirus Situation

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. The movie, starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, is the sequel to Irrfan's hit film Hindu Medium. Angrezi Medium that was reported to release on March 13, 2020, has reportedly been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor is on a hiatus from acting and is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.