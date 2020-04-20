Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Golmaal 3' Movie Trivia; Read

One of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most loved characters in Bollywood movies is her character as Daboo in Golmaal 3. It was Rohit Shetty’s third film in the Golmaal series and was shot in 3 different locations. Here are some interesting trivia about the film, you might have missed while watching.

Golmaal 3 trivia

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name as Daboo

Kareena Kapoor Khan played the character of Daboo, in the movie Golmaal 3. This was the nickname of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s grandfather Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan declared nobody played a role like her before

Kareena Kapoor Khan was depicted as a tomboy in the film Golmaal 3. In an old interview, the actor was asked about her role, to which she said no Bollywood industry heroine has played a role like this before which is why the role was special for her.

Inspired from the movie Khatta Meetha

Golmaal 3 directed by Rohit Shetty, was inspired by the film Khatta Meetha (1978). The movie Khatta Meetha was directed by Basu Chatterjee.

Shambu Kaka’s character

The character of Shambu Kaka played by Viju Kote was a tribute to the character of servants of Hindi cinema who were known as kakas in old Hindi Bollywood films.

Golmaal 3 connection with DDLJ

In the movie Golmaal 3, before the fireworks scene, Johnny Lever’s right had man misspells Diwali as DDLJ Diwali, which actually is a connection to the movie DDLJ which was released during Diwali.

Mithun Chakraborty and Ajay Devgn were seen together after 14 years.

Mithun Chakraborty and Ajay Devgn were seen together in the film Jung in 1996. The duo then came together for the film Golmaal 3 after 14 long years.

Golmaal 3 was shot in 3 different locations

Golmaal 3 was shot in 3 different locations Goa, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The film began shooting in March 2010.

