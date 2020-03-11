Kareena Kapoor Has Quiet Word With Pushy Selfie-seeking Fan; Internet Backs Her; Watch

Not just the streets and the homes, even social media was filled with colours as Holi was celebrated in India and around the world on Tuesday. Bollywood stars are known to live it up on festivals and they did not disappoint this time too. While most of the stars wished their fans on social media, many of them also enjoyed the occasion with colour.

Kareena Kapoor Khan loses her cool

Even the Pataudi family was seen celebrating the Festival of Colours with pomp and cheer! In a video, Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan were spotted leaving their house for Holi celebrations. However, things soon went downhill as several fans kept following Kareena asking for a picture and one of them even pushed her unknowingly. After this, Kareena was seen looking visibly upset and had a word with the fan, post which she posed for a selfie and then left immediately. Watch the video below-

As soon as the video surfaced online, Kareena's fans came to back her. One of her fans wrote, "Stop judging people!!! We can see clearly. Ki that bandhi khadi ho gyi ek photo kichane k liye jabarjasti. Obviously irritating lagega."

Another fan wrote, "Just give her break you don’t know what she is going through what kind of day she is having she could be sick, stressed from work, having some personal issues and she is human she can be mad and not feel like smiling y’all seriously need to learn how to respect people’s mood and just stop assuming things."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

