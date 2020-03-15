Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon'; Check It Out

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is a 2003 film made by Sooraj Barjatya where the lead roles are played by Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. It is a romantic drama movie which is a remake of the old classic film Chitchor. Even though the movie was declared to be a commercial failure, but there are some scenes that are loved by many Kareena and Hrithik fans.

Kareena Kapoor in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

This is the scene where you can find Sanjana (Kareena) trying all possible means to keep Mr Prem (Hrithik) out of her life. Sanjana doesn't want to get married to any stranger at this point in the scene, but her parents are very much interested in her match with Mr Prem. Take a look to see what all measures Sanjana is taking to keep Prem away from her.

Take a look at this scene where Sanjana and her four friends make plans to test Prem. This hilarious scene is a combination of all the failed tests that Sanjana's friends take and find out that Prem is not a gullible guy after all.

Sanjana and Prem spend some romantic moments in this scene which is hindered by the arrival of Sanjana's friends. This scene also shows that Hrithik and Kareena's chemistry. This was the last movie both of them did together.

This is the scene where both Sanjana and Prem go out for a function and are put through a love test. Both declare their love for each other in the scene. Take a look at this mushy scene from the film.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will now be seen in the Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. Recently, a new song titled Laadki is out from Kareena's most awaited film of 2020. The trailer of the film has already created waves among fans.

