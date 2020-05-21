Kareena Kapoor Khan's Unconventional Pairings On-screen; From Imran Khan To Arjun Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always charmed the audience with her spectacular performance in films. Kareena has starred with many of the top Bollywood stars; from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to Akshay and Ajay Devgn. Along with starring opposite big and conventional stars, the actress has also had many unconventional and fresh pairings on-screen. Listed below are all of Kareena Kapoor's unconventional and fresh pairings on-screen.

Kareena Kapoor's unconventional and fresh pairings on-screen

Arjun Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starred in the popular film, Ki and Ka. This was the first time the pair had starred together. Arjun and Kareena stole the hearts of many fans with their quirky characters. Ki and Ka was not loved by many due to several reasons but Kareena and Arjun Kapoor's pair did receive positive reviews from fans. Ki and Ka is a story of a house husband and a working woman.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda and Kareena Kapoor starred in the film Heroine. The film was based on the world of glitz and glamour. Although Kareena and Randeep's love story was not a happy one in the film, the chemistry was certainly enjoyed by the masses. Randeep and Kareena's characters in the film were filled with emotion and the two actors did much justice to the film. The film Heroine talks about the tale of an actress who deals with many personal and professional problems, she later ventures on regaining her lost stardom.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor were predominantly seen in two films i.e Ek Main Aur Ek Tu and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. The lovely pair brought much romance and comedy to their films. The two films saw the chirpy and flirty romance between Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan.

Although the two films did not receive much praise at the box-office, many Imran and Kareena fans loved the on-screen pair. The film Ek Main Aur Ek Tu was about Rahul and Riana who happened to meet in LA. The two distinct characters get drunk and end up getting married. They later try to annul the marriage but things take a different turn. The story of Gori Tere Pyaar Mein is about a man who lies to his girlfriend only to later win her back with difficulties.

