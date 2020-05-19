Kareena Kapoor Is Yet To Collaborate With These Top Bollywood Directors; Check The List

Kareena Kapoor is one queen who has been ruling Bollywood for a long time. The diva has essayed iconic characters like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met which can never be forgotten by fans. Kareena Kapoor has strived hard to reach the stardom she is enjoying today. She has spent more than 20 years in Bollywood and has worked with many critically acclaimed filmmakers throughout her career. However, here is a list of top Bollywood directors with whom Kareena Kapoor hasn’t yet collaborated.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest and influential directors of the Bollywood film fraternity. He rose to fame after the commercial success of his romantic drama film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in the year 1999. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has numerous successful movies in his kitty including Devdas, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Aanand L. Rai

Aanand L. Rai is one of the most critically acclaimed directors of Bollywood. He is known all across the country for his romantic-comedy movies. Anand L. Rai notable work includes movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns and more. It would be a treat for fans to watch Kareena in a movie collaboration with Aanand L. Rai.

Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma one of the most versatile directors of the film industry. He is well-known for directing movies across multiple genres including parallel cinema and docudrama. Ram Gopal Varma is one of the pioneers of new-age Indian Cinema. His notable works include Rakta Charitra, Attacks of 26/11, Sarkar Raj and more. The audience is yet to see a collaboration between him and Bebo.

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt entered the world of direction with his 1974 movie Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain. Since then the director strived very hard to enjoy the stardom he is enjoying today. Mahesh Bhatt has given several hit movies to the Bollywood Film Fraternity. His hit movies include Naam, Sadak, Gumrah, Criminal and more.

Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji made his directorial debut with the 2009 coming-of-age comedy film Wake Up Sid. The movie was a critical and commercial success. His next romantic-comedy movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani also became a chartbuster hit. Currently, the director is working on his most-anticipated sci-fi film Brahmastra with Kareena Kapoor's cousin Ranbir Kapoor. It would be great to see Kareena in a film directed by Ayan Mukerji.

