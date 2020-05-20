When South Actress Meena Left Hrithik Roshan & Kareena Kapoor Impressed; Details Inside

South Indian actor Meena recently recalled meeting her crush Hrithik Roshan 20 years ago. As she shared a lovely throwback picture, she shared an intriguing anecdote of the time when she left Hrithik and Kareena impressed. The incident dates back to the time when Meena was shooting for a song for movie Villain, and for that, she had to shoot in the snow.

When Meena left Hrithik Roshan impressed

Meena had shared a throwback picture of the time when she had met Hrithik Roshan. She shared how he was her all-time favourite. The post got flooded with fan comments and one of the fans shared an interesting detail which even Meena confirmed. The fan recalled how Hrithik Roshan, in an old interview, had praised Meena for her dedication towards filming.

Here is the throwback picture that Meena had posted with Hrithik Roshan. In the post, she can be seen shaking hands with the actor. In the caption, she has written that the photo is from the time when she met the actor in Bangalore on his post-wedding get together. She also wrote in her caption that her heart broke because Hrithik was her all-time favourite and he got married off. Check out the post below.

In the comments section, a fan gave details about how Hrithik Roshan had told a media portal that he was very impressed with Meena and her team when they saw that she was shooting even when the snow had started falling. Meena saw the comment and confirmed the news shared by the fan. She was amazed to see how the fan had remembered the details of a decade-old interview.

The actor wrote in response to the fan that yes, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor were shooting around the same location as her. Meena further said that she and her team did not stop shooting when it had started snowing. Seeing the dedication, Hrithik and his co-stars were highly impressed with them. She even shared that Kareena’s mother scolded her and told her to have hot chocolate after every shot.

Check out the comments below.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan saw the success of his latest film, War. In which he shared the big screen with Tiger Shroff. According to media portals, Krrish 4 is one of the upcoming films of the actor.

On the other hand, Meena was last seen in Shylock opposite Mammootty and Rajkiran. Her upcoming projects include a Tamil film, Annatthe. In that movie, she will share the screen with Rajinikanth.

