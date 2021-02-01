Kareena Kapoor Lauds PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Message, Says 'Desh Ki Beti Is Fearless'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' was filled with several stories about the women of the country. As soon as he shared some screenshots of the same on Twitter, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and penned her views about the women of the nation. PM Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of many women who worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram penned her views. She wrote, "From flying non-stop commercial flights to taking part in Republic Day parades, women's participation is increasing manifold. Desh ki Beti today is fearless, courageous and an equal participant in nation-building activities."

As soon as Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on the actor's statement. A user wrote, "inspiring lady you are," whereas another fan penned, "You are the best lady and our inspiration." Many also wrote, "so true" and agreed to Kareena's thoughts. Sharing the same, the Good Newwz star wrote, "#WomenSupportingWomen #MannKiBaat #PMOINDIA."

Kareena talks about 'women supporting women'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about three inspirational stories, right from the one about women pilots flying more than 10,000 kilometres from San Fransico to ferrying more than 250 passengers in Bengaluru. More so, he also lauded the women pilots who created history at the Republic Day parade. Furthermore, PM Narendra Modi was all praises for a group of female mill workers who set up their own mill amid the financial struggles during COVID-19. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor and many others also penned their views about the same.

While Kriti tweeted, "Hats off to these inspiring women Feels so amazing and proud to hear these stories on #MannKiBaat," Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Here's to all the women who are confident, passionate & fearless in their respective field #Respect A big thank you to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi for congratulating and acknowledging their efforts in today's #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

