Shastri & Ganguly Thank PM Modi As India's Heroics Vs Aus Finds Mention In Mann Ki Baat

Ever since Team India breached Australian fortress - The Gabba - to register a historic series win and fly the tricolour high at the end of the two-month-long tour, the Men in Blue have been the talk of the town. Coming from behind and injury-marred and inexperienced Indian lineup defeated the Australians on their home soil to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy after which there has been no stops in celebrations and praise for Team India. However, the highest word of appreciation came on Sunday morning as the Indian team's heroics found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat.

In his address to the nation through the Mann ki Baat programme, PM Modi highlighted India's victory in Australia and stated that the hard work and teamwork displayed by the Indian team is an inspiration for all. "Even after initial hiccups, our team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Hard work and teamwork displayed by our players is inspiring for all," PM Modi said on Sunday.

'Hope to continue inspiring'

Following his appreciation, Head Coach Ravi Shastri thanked the Prime Minister and stated that his words will 'further strengthen' Team India's resolve to perform under pressure. Moreover, PM Modi's appreciation was acknowledged by skipper Virat Kohli while BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also thanked the Prime Minister for recognising the Indian team's performance Down Under.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who led Team India to glory in absence of Virat Kohli, also thanked the Prime Minister for his encouragement and hoped that the team continues to inspire more Indians moving forward.

Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in australia.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 31, 2021

Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and 🇮🇳’s resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind ! https://t.co/yQQN9nh8Ab — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 31, 2021

Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji 🙏 It’s always an honour to represent our country, we hope to continue inspiring more Indians as we move forward 🇮🇳 https://t.co/8vxfrU3N4v — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 31, 2021

India create history at Gabba

India created history at the Gabba earlier this month after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England. By ensuring victory at the Gabba, the Men in Blue also retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the Test series 2-1.

