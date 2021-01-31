Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor say 'hat's off' on PM Modi's message for women on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is filled numerous inspirational tales that become a talking point. Not just the citizens from the remote areas of the country, even celebrities of the film industry are often seen expressing their thoughts on some of the leader's statements on the radio programme. Parts of his latest address caught the attention of Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon and Ekta Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor hail Mann Ki Baat message of women empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of three inspirational tales of women in his address. One was of women pilots flying more than 10,000 kilometres from San Fransico to ferry more than 250 passengers in Bengaluru

The second was of women pilots creating history at the Republic Day parade. The third was about a group of female mill workers setting up their own mill amid the financial struggles during COVID-19.

"The participation of the women of the country is continuously on the rise," the Prime Minister said.

Responding to the stories, Kriti exulted, ‘hats off’’. The Luka Chuppi actor added that it felt ‘amazing and proud’ to hear the stories of the ‘inspring women.’

Hats off to these inspiring women🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Feels so amazing and proud to hear these stories on #MannKiBaat .. 💖 @narendramodi 🙏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/kG2gVmc6Xo — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 31, 2021

Ekta Kapoor saluted and wrote ‘respect’ for the women achievers for being ‘confident, passionate & fearless in their respective fields.’

The producer also conveyed her gratitude to PM Modi for congratulating and acknowledging their efforts in the Mann Ki Baat.

Here's to all the women who are confident, passionate & fearless in their respective field 👏🏻👏🏻 #Respect



A big thank you to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi for congratulating and acknowledging their efforts in today's #MannKiBaat 🙏🏻 @PMOIndia https://t.co/Xa1rE4vsZc — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) January 31, 2021

