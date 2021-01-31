When Ileana D'Cruz Opened Up About First Autograph She Gave & Interaction With The Fan

Ileana D’Cruz made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer Barfi, but she has been a much-loved and renowned actor down south long before that. Not just the films, Ileana has been a part of various photoshoots, ramp walks and commercials since the year 2003. In an interview last year, the actor opened up about how, when and to whom she gave her first autograph; read along to know more.

Ileana D’Cruz talks about the first autograph she ever gave

Back in January 2020, Ileana in an interview with Pinkvilla had shared her various first experiences in life. From her first paycheck, first job, to her first crush and other things. During the interview, she also revealed the interaction she had with the person to whom she gave her first autograph.

The actor revealed that she gave her first autograph when she was just sixteen years old and on the sets of an ad-film. Ileana stated that a random person came up to her for her autograph and she was puzzled as the person wouldn’t probably know her. However, the person was adamant and wanted it anyway so the actor chose to oblige. However, she joked about how the person might have been a little drunk to ask her for an autograph.

Ileana D’Cruz on the work front

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen on screen in the 2019 movie Pagalpanti, which was directed by Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. The actor shared screen-space with an ensemble cast which included Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla. The movie released in theatres on November 22, 2019.

Ileana will next be seen playing the pivotal role of Jyoti Mehta in the upcoming Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull. The movie is said to be inspired by the life story of stock-broker Harshad Mehta. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The cast also includes Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor and Sohum Shah.

