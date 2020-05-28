Kareena Kapoor Khan Mourns Brutal Murder Of African-American Man George Floyd

Earlier this week, news of a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd being murdered by four police officers was all over the media. Ever since then, many people have been taking to social media agitating against the same. Many celebrities across the world have also been talking about the same. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest in line to talk about the brutal murder of George Floyd.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post for George Floyd

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to social media to share her voice in demanding justice for George Floyd. She shared a post from what looked like a cover for a leading international magazine. The cover had a picture of a black man being chased by a gang of white officers. The picture also had the words written, “America, 1968”.

The cover page then cut 1968 to write 2015 in red ink talking about the case of Eric Garner who died that year. The date was then marked off by red ink to write 2020 to bring attention to the case of George Floyd. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the picture with a broken heart emoji and the hashtag, “#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd” in the caption.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post here:

George Floyd was a 46-year-old African-American man who was brutally murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday. As per reports, the police officer had kneeled on George Floyd’s neck even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and then stopped moving. In a video that surfaced on the internet, the police officer is seen ignoring Floyd's cries.

George Floyd’s death has caused a worldwide stir and has rounded discussions on the subject of racism once again. Ever since the news has been out, many protestors have been gathering in Minneapolis at the spot where George Floyd was killed. The police officer, Derek Chauvin has also been fired, as informed by Mayor Jacob Frey.

While talking about the same on social media, Frey added, “Being Black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man's neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you're supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense”.

