Here Are All The Times When Kareena Kapoor Khan Graced Popular Magazine Covers

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. She is often considered as a fashion diva of the industry because of her amazing dressing style. The diva makes sure that whenever she steps out, she steps out in style. Not only is she papped constantly but the diva also gets calls to grace the cover of fashion magazines. Here we have compiled some of the best magazine cover photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan was on magazine covers

Kareena Kapoor Khan's is seen wearing a sequined and glass-work lehenga and blouse in this look

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan was on the cover page of a popular fashion magazine. The actor was wearing a tube gown in bright golden colour which she had worn for an award function.

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

In this cover page of a trending fashion magazine, Kareena Kapoor is looking amazing in this red ensemble of lehenga and blouse.

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Full of shimmery and sequined glass heavy work, Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in this off-shoulder blouse and designer colourful lehenga. This is one of the best pictures of Kareena on a popular fashion magazine.

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

In this popular fashion-lifestyle magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous and ravishing in an animal-print bralette.

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

