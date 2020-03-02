Kareena Kapoor Khan Slays In These Outfits On The Sets Of 'Dance India Dance'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been flaunting her unique fashion sense on the television screen since she made her TV debut with Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions Season 7. The show premiered in June 2019 on Zee TV and saw Bollywood diva Kareena as a judge alongside choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. Let us take a moment to check out her amazing fashion choices from the show.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Rocked In Close Neck Outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave major fashion goals on the sets of Dance India Dance

Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in the finale episode of Dance India Dance season 7. The actor is seen wearing a powder pink coloured gown designed by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her gown has exaggerated balloon sleeves and ruffles. The actor finished off the look with a timeless serpentine coil yellow gold and diamond necklace and went for a sleek mid-part hairdo and nude make-up.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About The Shahid Kapoor Connection In 'Jab We Met'

The Dance India Dance judge is simply looking stunning in the sexy bralette and a shimmery metallic sari. Her look for her show is definitely a head-turner for her fans. She graces the outfit with utmost glamour and style.

This one-sleeve pantsuit is giving total boss vibes. Kareena aces the look like a boss as her poise is on point. In an all-black outfit, she went for a nude make-up to complete her look.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Dev' Completes 16 Years, Check Out Some Unknown Facts

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She 'cannot Look At Herself' As Poo Anymore

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.