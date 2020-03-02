Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'Sahir Ludhianvi' With Irrfan Khan Had Gone Through

As per reports, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is upset about the fact that one of the movies with Irrfan Khan where he was supposed to essay the role of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi could not progress. Kareena Kapoor was offered the role of poet Amrita Pritam in the film. However, Kareena is happy about their upcoming movie Angrezi Medium. In a recent interview with a reputed daily, Kareena Kapoor was seen commenting about Sahir Ludhianvi.

Kareena Kapoor wishes that Sahir movie had happened. She further added that there is always a reason why great movies do not work out. According to Kareena Kapoor, every movie has its own destiny. Kareena also revealed that she met Irrfan khan under weird circumstances. But the actor was charming and respectful towards her and it amused her.

Kareena also mentioned that she was accompanying Saif Ali Khan as he was shooting Jawaani Jaaneman. She revealed that she was in London for 2 months and had to just devote 12-15 days for the shoot. It was her chance to work with Irrfan Khan and it worked out for them.

Choosing Angrezi Medium was an easy decision for Kareena Kapoor as she was eager to work with Irrfan Khan. Kareena Kapoor also revealed about her character in the film. She said it is dark and gritty. The few scenes of Kareena Kapoor add depth to the movie, she said.

About Angrezi Medium

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is bankrolled under the banner of Maddock Films. The movie is a spin of the 2017 comedy movie Hindi Medium. Along with Kareena Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium also features Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie unveils how a native Haryanvi businessman tries to send his daughter to London for pursuing a degree in the English language. Angrezi Medium is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

