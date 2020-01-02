How Saif Ali Khan Celebrated New Year With Kareena Kapoor Khan And Little Taimur

The Pataudi couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son,Taimur Ali Khan headed to Switzerland to ring in the New Year 2020. The actors met and partied with their Bollywood friends like Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. The couple kick-started the New Year with friends. Read ahead to see pictures from their grand party and celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous New Year party

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a vacation tour with her family and her sister, Karisma Kapoor in Switzerland. On December 27, 2019, Karisma took to her Instagram to share happy and cute pictures with her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan from their Switzerland vacation. In the pictures, we can see Kareena and Karisma posing with little Taimur.

Later on, December 31, 2019, Kareena, Saif and Taimur decided to have a grand party. The Heroine actor wore a beautiful glistening white gown with a white fur overcoat. Saif also looked dashing in a black tuxedo. Moreover, Taimur also won hearts in a blue shirt and a black pair of pants. The trio posed for a picture-perfect family portrait.

The Khans' New Year party fun was doubled up as they were accompanied by Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal. Anushka and Virat also shared videos on Instagram, which gave a sneak-peek into their midnight celebration with the Pataudi family. The pictures from their party have surfaced online.

On the work front, Kareena’s recent film Good Newwz is doing quite well in the theatres. It has also entered the Rs 100 crore club. Meanwhile, Saif is gearing up for the release of Jawaani Jaaneman on January 31, 2020.

