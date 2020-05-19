Kareena Kapoor Opens About The Challenges She Faced While Playing Poo In 'K3G'

When we think of Kareena Kapoor, immediately that one iconic character of hers that comes to mind is the 'oh-so-famous' snobbish character from Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Even after 19 years, Kareena's name is synonymous with Poo. The reason is that, not for even a millisecond, the stellar actor made us feel she's not Poo. Kareena Kapoor Khan lived every bit of that role, and it became iconic.

Post, K3G Kareena Kapoor Khan climbed the ladder of popularity unlike none of her contemporaries. She not only cemented her place in the Hindi Film Industry but proved her versatility. From playing a simple girl next door in Refugee to essaying the most popular girl in college, Kareena's switch was not an easy one. In an interview with a leading daily, the Ki & Ka actor talked about how it wasn't easy for her to play Poo on celluloid. Let's take a look at what Bebo had to say.

Kareena Kapoor opens up about the challenges she faced to play Poo on screen

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kareena Kapoor Khan essayed the role of a lovable brat, Poo. Poo is an Indian, settled abroad. Because she's pretty and popular in college, Poo thinks that the whole revolves around. She's carefree and a big-time drama queen. Until the day she meets her childhood sweetheart and experiences a change of heart.

In a candid interview with a leading media Publication, Kareena talked about the huge number of challenges she had to face to play Poo on screen. When asked about her experience of portraying a character like Poo on the big screen, Kareena said it was not easy. The Tashan actor also talked about the fact that people it was a really easy role, not it is just the opposite.

Kareena said Poo was a really tough character to pull off on the big screen. The fact Poo was a very snobbish, and over the top kind of girl was very hard to emote. Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan had to make sure that even though she essays a mean girl, but audiences should love Poo for her wit and style. The Veere Di Wedding actor added that making people laugh is not an easy job to do, and it takes a lot of efforts. Emotional scenes on the contrary as easy to do, according to Bebo.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is being helmed by directed Advait Chandan. She will be sharing screen space with her 3 idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the movie. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for December 2020 release.

