Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Working With Male, Female Co-stars: In Male-centric Film...

Kareena Kapoor recently saw through the release of her latest film, Jaane Jaan. The film marked the actress' OTT debut. As she continues shooting for her next, The Crew, featuring an all-female ensemble cast, the actress weighed in on the very different experiences with respect to working with men and working with women.

3 things you need to know

Jaane Jaan released on Netflix on September 21 this year - Kareena Kapoor's 43rd birthday.

The Crew, a comedy-drama based on the airline industry, will feature the actress alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

The same interview also saw Kareena open up about the kind of equation she shares with her The Crew co-stars.

Kareena Kapoor reflects on her experience of working with women

In a recent interview with Film Companion, when asked about why women are more comfortable working with one another as opposed to men, Kareena had an insightful response. The actress reflected how while men tend to only think about and be concerned with themselves, women are more predisposed to taking into account others as well.



She said, "Men, I think, they kind of always think about themselves. Women have a quality because they're also… I don't know, they just have that where they also think about the other person. In a male-centric film, sometimes it's also mainly about them. Maybe they don't like to share and women do."

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her equation with The Crew cast

Kareena Kapoor went on to reveal the warm camaraderie she shares with her The Crew co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She revealed how they always discuss their work and scenes from the perspective of collaboration and never to "one-up" each other, always working together as a "team".

She said, "So we're always thinking about each other in the film like Tabu, Kriti, me. It's more like discussing, we're not really trying to be one-up on each other. We're always talking about how we're going to make the scene better...We want the film to work because when the film works with three women in it, I think it says a lot..."