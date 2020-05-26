Kareena Kapoor Or Shraddha Kapoor: Who Wore The Similar Black Pantsuit Better?

Kareena Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's fashion choices have always inspired their fans. The two actors have been quite distinct in their style and taste in beauty, fashion, and films. While Kareena has been seen sporting more chic and elegant outfits, Shraddha can be seen often on the eclectic side.

Although their styles are very different, sometimes Kareena Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's fashion choices have collided. Listed below is the fashion faceoff moment between Kareena Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor who were once spotted in similar black pantsuits.

Kareena Kapoor or Shraddha Kapoor: Who wore the black pantsuit better?

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was seen in the signature black one sleeve pantsuit. The steller pantsuit had a deep V-neck and was styled perfectly. Kareena Kapoor chose to keep the look simple with her hair up in a bun and simple makeup. She wore dark eyes make up and pulled off the gothic look. With no accessories and simple black nails, Kareen Kapoor was bang on. Earlier too, at multiple events, Kareena has managed to pull off some great looks. Her style has been adopted by many fans and on this post too, the diva received several likes and comments.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Good Newwz. The film made much noise and fans loved the drama-filled flick. The film Good Newwz also starred Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Kareena also has been making much noise online with her talk show What Women Want.

Shraddha Kapoor

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor wore a simple sleeveless pantsuit. The colour black looked great on Shraddha as she effortlessly carried the garment. The actor chose to keep her hair open and added a pair of drop earrings. Shraddha too wore black nails and kept her look edgy with her bold makeup. Shraddha Kapoor has inspired and impressed many fans with her films and fashion. Fans have not only loved her style but have incorporated the same in their personal style. Some of her admirers also went ahead and posted several likes and comments on Shraddha Kapoor's post.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in films like Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. The two films made immense news on their release. The music of the films too captured the hearts of many fans. Shraddha Kapoor's effortless chemistry with Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D was loved by their fans.

