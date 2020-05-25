Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Nakuul Mehta And Other TV Celebrities Wish Eid Mubarak

Indian television actors are celebrating Eid with their near and dear ones. They have been posting wishes on twitter and Instagram for their fans, followers, and co-stars. From Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Nakuul Mehta, to Hina Khan, numerous celebrities took to social media and showered everyone with love, blessings, and good wishes.

Eid-Al-Fitr is a religious day observed by Muslims all over the world. Devotees across the world participate in this festival with prayers and sermon after the dawn breaks. They also rejoice wearing new outfits, exchange greetings, and relish scrumptious delicacies on this day. With all that said now, take a look at the greetings posts that Indian television actors shared on their social media:

Anjum Fakih

Television actor Anjum Fakih took to Instagram and shared a post on the occasion of Eid. She clicked a selfie photo of herself in a traditional pale green attire. The actor wore a pink lip shade and sported gorgeous statement earrings to match with her outfit. In the caption, she shared her greetings for people celebrating across the world.

Shraddha Arya

The Tumhari Paakhi actor shared a stunning picture of herself on her official Instagram handle. Her feed is dazzling with an off-shoulder traditional dress. Shraddha Arya has accessorized a heavy choker piece with matching statement earrings and nose ring with chain along with her outfit. In the caption accompanying her gorgeous picture, the actor wished Eid Mubarak to her fans.

Divyanka Tripathi

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself on the occasion of Eid. She clicked a selfie with her husband Vivek Dahiya. Tripathi also wrote a hilarious caption revealing that her Sheer Korma and Sewai is due. She assured her audience by saying that she would meet them after the lockdown.

Chaand Mubaraq ho doston! #Sewai #SheerKorma is due. Shall see you post Corona!😀🙏#EidMubaraq @ Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi, UAE https://t.co/y4UmzeWLOw — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) May 24, 2020

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta shared greeting on the occasion of Eid on his official twitter handle. He wished Eid Mubarak to his fans and followers on the microblogging platform. Take a look at his tweet.

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating! May it bring peace & harmony 🌜 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 24, 2020

Also read: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor And Other Bollywood Celebs Wish Eid Mubarak

Also read: What Is Eid Al Fitr? Know About Its History, Significance And Celebration

Shama Sikander

Actor Shama Sikander took to different social media platforms and shared her wishes for fans and followers. She wrote a beautiful message on Twitter and posted an IGTV video of herself wishing everyone Eid Mubarak. Take a look at her video.

Eid Mubarak to all staying in UAE and other parts of the world its been celebrated today and #chaandmubarak to all my dearest souls of india...😇😇 #Eid2020 — Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) May 24, 2020

Also read: Dulquer Salmaan Releases New Poster Of 'Kurup', Calls It 'a Little Surprise For Eid!'

Also read: Huma Qureshi And Saqib Saleem Reveal Their Eid Plans; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.