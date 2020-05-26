Kareena Kapoor Or Deepika Padukone: Who Aced The Atelier Zuhra Ensemble Like A Diva?

Bollywood celebs know how to up their glam quotient for any event. And when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward, celebs seldom fail to impress fans with their chic avatar. Top Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, who are both equally fashionable and stylish, opted for a similar-looking outfit giving it their twist. Here’s taking a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone’s metallic mirror outfit that fans can take inspiration from.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known for elegant beauty, sported a stunning Atelier Zuhra body-hugging metallic ensemble that had mirrored work on it. The actor completed the look with kohled eyes, bold lips, sleek hairdo and silver strappy heels. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fabulous in the Atelier Zuhra outfit that she sported for a function. Check out Kareena Kapoor in this outfit.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, who is equally stylish and elegant also opted for an Atelier Zuhra body-hugging metallic ensemble that had mirrored work on it. The actor completed the outfit with a multi-coloured jacket. She also opted for well-done brows, well-applied mascara, nude highlighter, nude lips, and a middle-parting messy hairdo. Check out the picture below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone have a strong fashion game. From their public appearances, the airport looks to casual outings with friends, the actors know how to ace their outfits with panache. Seeing the likes and comments on their respective posts, one can be sure that fans and fashionistas simply love their attires.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. The actor has currently been spending time with her husband, Ranveer Singh in their Mumbai flat. She often goes on to treat fans with some adorable posts on how she and Ranveer spend their day at home.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The actor has currently been spending her time with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan in their Mumbai home. Bebo is often seen giving glimpses on they spend their time together on her social media handle.

