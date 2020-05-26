Shraddha Kapoor's Ek Villain And Her Other Thriller Films That Show Her Range: Read List

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Teen Patti. However, she got to play the role of a lead actor in the movie Luv Ka The End in the year 2011. The actor has been part of many successful movies like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore, and many more. From essaying a gangster in the film Haseena Parkar to portraying the role of a professional dancer in Street Dancer 3D, the actor has done it all. The actor has delivered many memorable performances in various genres. Take a look at some of the best thriller films of Shraddha Kapoor as per IMDB ratings.

Ek Villain (IMDb rating - 6.5)

Shraddha Kapoor played the role of a fun-loving simple girl, who finds happiness in every small thing in the film Ek Villain. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Sidharth Malhotra for the first time, while Riteish Deshmukh played an antagonist in this thriller film. Directed Mohit Suri, Ek Villain is one of the most commercially successful films of Shraddha Kapoor. The film was based on the Korean movie Saw the Devil and earned a lot of attention. The plot of the romantic-thriller film revolved around Guru (Sidharth), who blurs the line between good and evil in his pursuit of revenge when his lover (Shraddha) becomes the victim of a serial killer (Riteish).

Saaho (IMDb rating - 5.2)

The film Saaho was produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The plot of the film was about an agent and his partner who realise that the case they are working on is more extensive than they think, and eventually is linked to a crime lord. The movie featured Prabhas, along with Shraddha Kapoor, in the lead role. The thriller drama film was praised by many and also loved by their fans. But despite all, Saaho tanked at the box-office, but many loved Shradhha and Prabhas's on-screen chemistry.

Baaghi (IMDb rating - 5.2)

2016 film Baaghi featured Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Sudheer Babu Posani in prominent roles. Famous TV personality Sunil Grover also portrayed an essential role in the movie. Directed by Sabir Khan, the film received a lot of praise from the critics as well as the audience. Baaghi was the first instalment and then went on to have two more movies in the series, Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020). The film boasted of a list of soulful songs and is considered as one of the best thriller films of Shraddha and Tiger.

