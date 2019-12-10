Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Khemu Have Eyes Only For Sharmila Tagore's Cake, See Picture

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 75th birthday two days back. Soha Ali Khan rang in her mother’s birthday with a sweet gesture. She shared an extremely cute picture of her mother with her daughter Inaaya Naumi enjoying a pancake breakfast on the veteran actor’s birthday morning. Recently, Soha Ali Khan shared another picture where she was seen celebrating her mother’s birthday with her whole family. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be spotted along with the other Pataudi family members.

In the picture shared by Soha Ali Khan, there is a birthday setup with a cake and cutlery on the table. Sharmila Tagore is standing in the middle with cake in her hand. All other family members are standing around her and posing for a picture. Saif Ali Khan along with Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also present. Kunal Khemu with daughter Inaaya and wife Soha Ali Khan are spotted posing adorably for the picture.

In the caption, Soha wrote that with so many people in one frame it is impossible to get a perfect shot. She also apologised to her brother Saif for a bad picture as the latter is seen with closed eyes and mentioned that everyone else is looking at the camera. She also talked about the kids Taimur and Innaya who are staring at the cake. In the end, she poured in birthday wishes on her mother. Soha is often seen giving her mother the moniker of 'Tigress' through her social media captions.

