Sharmila Tagore's Birthday: Veteran's Adventurous Family Time At Ranthambore National Park

One of India’s most popular cricket captains, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was known as ‘Tiger’ to the world. And for his children, their mother Sharmila Tagore is no less than a ‘Tigress.’ As the veteran actor celebrated her 75th birthday, her family took the ‘Tigress’ to the real tigress. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu arranged a great way for Tagore to celebrate her milestone birthday as the family enjoyed an adventurous trip at the Ranthambore National Park. The Pataudi family had a gala time as the pictures from their journey surfaced on social media.

The celebrations to Sharmila Tagore’s 75th birthday had kicked off at the family’s royal Pataudi Palace. A snap of Saif-Kareena, Kunal-Soha from there had gone viral then. But the birthday started with Sharmila posing with her granddaugher Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as they relished ‘birthday pancakes.’ They also seemed to have got matching tattoos.

Here are the posts

From there, the family headed to the Ranthambore National Park. Pictures of Saif, Kareena and Taimur on their venue surfaced.

Before their search for the real tigress at the Ranthambore National Park, Soha ensured she shared a heartfelt message for her tigress. Sharing a snap with her mother and Kunal, Soha captioned, “I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with @khemster2 but I got to put my arm around this tigress here 😃❤️.”

But it seems they then spotted the tigress later and managed to click it too, Kunal terming it ‘Majestic and Beautiful.’ In another post, he wrote, “And then the Queen 👑 showed up in all her elegance and grace. The joy and thrill of watching a tiger in the wild is parallel to the disappointment of seeing one in a zoo or circus. #tigeress #tiger #tigerterritory #ranthambore #wildlife #khemsterclick."

Another pic of the birthday girl with ‘Saifeena’, looking perfect as safari travellers also made it to social media. The Pataudi family is known to celebrate the birthdays of their family members away from Mumbai, and the celebrations are mostly carried out at the Pataudi Palace. Kareena Kapoor Khan too had celebrated her 39th birthday in a similar manner. The pictures had then gone viral.

