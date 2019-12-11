Kareena Kapoor Khan's Three Best Comic Scenes In Bodyguard Which You Should Not Miss

Salman Khan's Bodyguard, which was released in the year 2011 was a success after earning ₹ 150 crores at the time of its release. The film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The film revolves around Lovely Singh (played by Salman Khan), who has given the assignment to protect MBA student Divya (Kareen Kapoor Khan) from her perspective assailants. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and her brilliant performances, the Heroine actor has always managed to maintain her spot in the list of top actors of Bollywood. Here are some of the best moments of Kareena in the film.

When Divya plans to keep Bodyguard away

In this scene, Divya played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friend Maya played by Hazel Keech spoils Lovely Singh's uniform. They do so to keep him away from his duty at college. But, soon he gets the new one stitched before daybreak. Divya is later spotted by Ranjan Mahatre's goon.

Lovely Singh follows Divya everywhere

The bodyguard Lovely Singh follows Divya everywhere from the classroom to the restroom and eventually irritates her in the college. Her college mate and friends initially started calling him a waiter due to its uniform. Later, in order to follow Kareena, Salman also enters Ladies Washroom. Accidently, he enters the classroom and everyone wishes him Good Morning Sir. And the comedy scene continues.

Finding Prank Caller

Lovely Singh decides to wear casuals in place of his bodyguard uniform in order to get rid of of the prank caller. Later, he tries to find the person who is constantly called him on the college campus. Divya and her friends are happy as they succeed in their plans. Divya calls him again and asks to say I Love You and praise his casual look which irritates Lovely Singh.

