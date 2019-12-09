Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor's Pic From Ranthambore Will Take You Back To 'Kurbaan' Days

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with the Pataudi family visited Ranthambore National Park to celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday. Pictures of the gorgeous couple from their bonfire night have been going viral on social media and they remind us of their 'Kurbaan' chemistry. The picture also takes us back to the poster of 'Kurbaan' because of the pose they are standing in. Take a look —

For those unaware, Kurbaan starring Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza, Kirron Kher, and Om Puri released on Nov 27, 2009. The film was directed by Rensil D'Silva. Talking about their role and chemistry in the film, Saif in an interview said, "We both are professionals and enjoy our work tremendously. It was nice to share something which we both are very passionate about and that is acting. Kareena is a tremendous co-star; she takes her work very seriously. I believe you are only as good as the people you work with. So, it has been very easy with her."

Meanwhile, Kareena said, "My role has been the most memorable. Avantika would do anything for her love and I am pretty much like that. The character is very close to what I am in real life. Also, working with Saif made the experience memorable."

On the professional front

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to appear onscreen in Raj Mehta's comedy entertainer Good Newwz which is scheduled to release on December 27. The actor will be seen playing the role of Deepti Batra who has been described by the makers of Good Newwz as a modern independent woman who has 'baby fever'. Currently, the 3 Idiots actor is filming for her next film titled Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Lagaan actor Aamir Khan will be playing the titular role in this film with Kareena as his love interest. The film will release on Christmas 2020.

