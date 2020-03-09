Kareena Kapoor Says She Cannot Compete With 'Singham' For This Reason

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film titled Angrezi Medium. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the film as they will finally get to see Irrfan Khan after a long time. Irrfan Khan had recently shared a glimpse of Kareena's character from the film, Naina Kohli who is a police officer from the movie Angrezi Medium.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty To Return With 'Singham 3' Post 'Sooryavanshi'

This is also the first time that Kareena Kapoor will be essaying the role of a cop on the big screen. The actor recently attended the screening of her sister Karisma Kapoor's web series Mentalhood. At the occasion, Kareena Kapoor was asked by the media on whether her character from Angrezi Medium who happens to be a cop, can give tough competition to Singham.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Her Challenging Role In Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Heroine'

Kareena Kapoor revealed why she cannot compete with Singham

Bebo had an epic reply to this question. Kareena Kapoor replied saying that she cannot compete with Singham as she is his wife. She further reminded everyone how she played Ajay Devgn's ladylove in the film Singham Returns. Kareena Kapoor also added that her character in Angrezi Medium is extremely different as a cop.

The Good Newwz actor further hinted how the story of Angrezi Medium is also very different than that of Singham. Kareena Kapoor also added how Rohit Shetty's cop universe is something very amazing and different. The actor went on to say that nobody can compete with that.

For those who are unaware, Kareena Kapoor played the role of Bajirao Singham's wife, Avni Kamath in the 2014 film. Kareena Kapoor further spoke about working in the film Angrezi Medium. She revealed that she is really excited about the movie as she got to collaborate with Irrfan Khan in the film.

Kareena Kapoor spoke about working with Irrfan Khan

Kareena Kapoor also added that it was a thing of huge honour that she got to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan Khan. The film is helmed by Homi Adjania. The movie will also mark Irrfan Khan's comeback in the big screen after being diagnosed with cancer for which he is also currently undergoing treatment. Radhika Madan also plays a key role in the movie.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Assures There Will Be A Pic Of Taimur 'once In A While' On Her Insta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.