Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Her Challenging Role In Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Heroine'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has charmed the audience with her roles in various movies. The actor has gone on to give many hit films such as 3 idiots, Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Good Newwz and many more. Apart from playing roles of an ordinary girl, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been a part of challenging films such as Heroine, Ra. One, Talaash and a few more. But the movie opened to mixed reviews when it hit the silver screens. In a recent interview, Kareena revealed how she worked hard for her role in the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that even though she was not praised for her acting, she gave her 100 per cent for it. She also said that after shooting the film she would go home disturbed. Kareena also emphasised that she is not the type of actor who forgets the film when once her work is done. She said that these roles ‘leave a lump in your throat and leaves you a stomach-churning.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan also said that she wanted to work in the film Heroine because that is the life of the actor which society does not want to see. She also said that the film had a few hidden secrets about the life of an actor. Kareena was very happy to be a part of the film as she enjoyed the experience. She also lauded the director Madhur Bhandarkar for such incredible films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Madhur Bhandarkar is a ‘brilliant director’. She also said that Madhur Bhandarkar makes all his actors get involved in the character of the film. She also named a few actors who have starred in his film that are Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut. She also emphasised saying that he has explored a never seen before films and characters on screen.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to star in Angrezi Medium. The film also stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on March 13, 2020.

