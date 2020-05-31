Kareena Kapoor Shares A Sun-kissed Selfie While Flaunting Her Love For Kaftan; See Pic

Bollywood’s diva Kareena Kapoor Khan knows the best ways to slay away in style even in lockdown and her posts are proof of the same. The actress who has been spending some quality time with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan along with son Taimur has always kept it trendy with her looks. The Veere Di Wedding actress recently shared a picture on her social media while showing off her kaftan collection on social media.

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her love for kaftan

In the picture, she can be seen soaking the sun with a sun-kissed selfie in a floral kaftan while posing for the camera. While captioning the picture, the actress who posts her kaftan pictures more often, wrote that despite people did not ask for a kaftan selfie, she decided to post one. She even added #thankmelater in the caption.

Kareena Kapoor’s kaftan look seems to be inspiring many as her BFF Malaika Arora recently gave up on her gym wear at home and wore a kaftan. Recently, the two friends indulged in a playful banter while Kareena mocked her friend for wearing gym attire. Malaika shared a picture on her Instagram page where she can be seen giving up on her gym wear and donning a kaftan instead.

Apart from the clothes, the actress also revealed how she gave up on her blow dry hair look and went for messy hair along with no make-up look during the lockdown. After watching her story, Kareena was quick enough to reply and playfully trolled the actress. Kareena shared the picture on her Instagram story and asked Malaika to swap her juice for wine.

Before the lockdown, fans were usually treated with pictures of Kareena, Malaika, Amrita, and Karisma catch up for lunch dates, however, due to the virus outbreak, since everyone is indoors, Kareena and her gang of girls have been chilling virtually. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, and next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

