Janhvi Kapoor Vs Kareena Kapoor: Who Rocked The Pleated Dress Better?

Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have often been noticed for their fashion statements. The two gorgeous ladies have given their fans some remarkable films and fashionable outfits to take inspiration from. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor and Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor have both donned various costumes, from sarees, traditional wears, to even mini skirts and bikinis. However, often the two divas have worn similar outfits. Listed below are pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor slaying the asymmetrical pleated dress.

Janhvi Kapoor's photos

For one of the award functions in 2019, Janhvi Kapoor opted to wear a copper pleated dress. Her stunning avatar for the awards left her fans amazed. The actor sizzled in the metallic pleated gown by fashion label Maria Lucia Hohan. Janhvi’s pleated gown in a metallic copper colour featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Her dress cinched at the waist with a thick waistband.

Moreover, her attire also featured a purple tone towards the inside of the dress. For this look, the Dhadak actor opted for extremely voluminous curls which were parted to the side. For her glam, Janhvi Kapoor opted for bronze shimmery eyelids and an overall bronzed look. Her ravishing look was rounded off with an earthy hued lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor

While many loved the look of Janhvi, there some similarity with Kareena Kapoor's dress. Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a similar-looking dress when she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. The actor looked stunning in a teal and purple-toned pleated dress when she walked the ramp as the showstopper for Monisha Jaising.

Kareena's dress clung to her body at the shoulders and featured some criss-cross detailing allowing the Veere Di Wedding actor to bare some skin. The actor looked glamourous as ever for her walk on the ramp. Her loose beach waves and dark, kohl-rimmed eyes, completed her look. Her make up was done by Mickey Contractor, a known name among the film fraternity. With an overall bronzed look and rosy cheeks, Kareena Kapoor rounded off her look with a nude pout and a whole load of sass.

