Kareena Kapoor Looks fierce With A Strong Kohl-game On In This #FlashbackFriday Post

Deemed as one of the most glamourous leading ladies of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor equally embraces her de-glam self and her Instagram handle is proof. Ever since Kapoor joined Instagram, she has kept her Insta feed completely deglamorized with her candid photographs, flaunting her no-makeup glow.

While Bebo has chosen to share her personal de-glam world with fans on social media, here's filling in space with a glamourous BTS photograph of Bebo from one of her ad shoots for all the Kareena Kapoor fans in today's '#flashbackfriday' post.

Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor's looks fierce with a strong kohl-game on

Kareena Kapoor is known to play some of the most glamorous roles in several Bollywood films, be it Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Mahi Arora from Heroine. However, Bebo loves to keep her social media away from the glitz and glamour of the film industry, which is quite evident from her Instagram handle.

Recently, one of Kareena Kapoor's fan clubs on Instagram shared a rare BTS photograph from the sets of an ad shoot for Lakme's makeup campaign. In the photograph shared by the FC, the Good Newwz actor looks nothing less than stunning with her bold kohl-game on paired with blow-driedn hair as she posed for the camera with a poker face, donning an oversized coat black and light blue one-piece. Have a look:

On the career front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in 2019's comedy film titled Good Newwz. The Raj Mehta directorial's story revolves around the tryst of two couples with in vitro fertilisation. Not only did the film receive a thumbs up from fans, but it also did exceptionally well at the box office as it minted over 300 crores worldwide.

However, Kapoor will next be seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast in Karan Johar's next titled Takht. The period-drama stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film is expected to release this year but no official announcement about its release date has been made by the makers yet.

