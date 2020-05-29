Katrina Kaif Or Kareena Kapoor: Who Looked Better With Salman Khan On Screen?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has worked in nearly 132 projects in his career and has delivered a wide range of successful films with many female actors. The actor has time and again impressed masses with for his camaraderie with female co-stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif in his movies and fans often wonder, with whom the actor looks better. Here are a few films of the actor with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, which left the audience impressed with their sizzling chemistry. Read details.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan first shared screen space together in the much-loved romantic entertainer, Kyon Ki, which follows the story of a female psychiatrist, who falls in love with her patient. The duo went on to work in the 2009 released flick, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. However, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Khan’s pair became the talk of the town, when they shared screen space in the 2011 blockbuster film, Bodyguard. After four years, Salman Khan again worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 200-crore film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan.











Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movies

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have worked in nearly six blockbuster films together. Considered as one of the most-loved pairs in Bollywood today, the actor duo first joined hands for the much-acclaimed film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, which follows the story of Samir, who files up a fake divorce to impress his girlfriend Sonia. Katrina Kaif and Salman went on to work in the widely-acclaimed film, Partner, which also stars Govinda and Lara Dutta in the leading roles. The duo has delivered nearly three 100-crore films together namely, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Salman Khan was also seen In a cameo appearance in Katrina Kaif’ s blockbuster films, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani and Tees Maar Khan.

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films namely, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. However, the release of these films now seems unsure, considering the spike in positive Coronavirus cases being recorded in the country

