Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Into Her Easter Celebrations With 'cute Bunnies'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Easter with their ‘Easter bunnies.’ The Pataudi family’s Easter celebrations saw Kareena and Saif's sons Taimur and Jeh, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor’s son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. The Ra.One actress took to Instagram and posted pictures from their Easter festivities.

In the first picture, Taimur could be seen wearing an Easter bunny hat which was handcrafted. In another candid shot, Jeh and Inaaya wore colourful hats while looking away from the camera. In the last picture, Taimur smiled alongside his father and cousin Kiaan. Kareena captioned the post, “My Easter Bunnies. Happy Easter Lovely People. Keep the treasure hunt on... always." Check out the pictures below.

Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of The Crew. Directed by Rhea Kapoor, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Previously, Kareena gave a look at the set of the film, as well as her makeup room.

Kareena Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan’s wardrobe

Kareena Kapoor recently commented on Saif Ali Khan’s wardrobe preferences. The couple attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening, and the couple brought royalty to the red carpet. While speaking on Saif Ali Khan’s usual habits when it came to picking clothes, Kareena said in a conversation with Pinkvilla that the Sacred Games actor often keeps it low-profile at home and opts for comfort wear.

She recalled an instance where Saif wore a T-shirt which had holes in it. After the Jab We Met actress pointed it out, Saif simply asked, “So what?” However, she also noted that the actor always looks sharp in public, as he wears premium outfits for his outings.