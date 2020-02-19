Kareena Kapoor Shares Her Excitement Of Working With 'Takht' Director

After entertaining fans with her blockbuster film, Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor is all set to woo fans with her upcoming film, Takht. Having a number of films in her kitty, Kareena Kapoor has recently opened up about how excited she is to begin shooting for Takht. The actor also revealed a few details about her reunion with director Karan Johar who also happens to be her close friend.

In a recent interview, she shared her excitement of working for her upcoming period drama film, Takht. She said that she is very excited to work with director Karan Johar in this big-budget film. The actor also revealed that the last time she worked with the director was in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in the year 2001.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also said that she has changed drastically as an actor and also thinks that she is a different actor today. She further said that the director has grown from strength as a director and a person. She also revealed that the dynamics while filming with the director is going to be very exciting and is looking forward to be on the sets with him.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, the film Takht has an ensemble star cast of Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. As per reports, the plot of the film is about the 17th century Mughal India during the reign of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The film is expected to release in 2021. However, there is no official statement with regards to the release date of the film.

Apart from her role in Takht, Kareena Kapoor will also be starring in Angrezi Medium. She will be playing the role of a cop in the film. The film, Angrezi Medium also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on March 20, 2020.

Image courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

