Kareena Kapoor Khan's Achievements Throughout Her Bollywood Career

Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked in countless films in her career. She had her debut in the movie Refugee, and received the award for Best Female Debut at Filmfare Awards. She has not only won an Award for Best Female Debut at Filmfare but also received the same award at International Indian Film Academy, Lux Face of the Year and Zee Cine Awards. Let us take a look at some more achievements of the actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan awards

In the year 2000, Kareena Kapoor Khan worked in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... which was one of the biggest blockbuster films of all time. She also got nominated for best supporting actor for the film. In 2004, she worked in the movie Chameli and received a special jury award for it. In the same year, she also received an award for Style Diva of the Year. She also worked in the movie Dev and Omkara for which she earned the award for Best Actress (Critics).

In 2008, Kareena Kapoor Khan worked in the movie Jab We Met alongside Shahid Kapoor. At International Indian Film Academy Awards, she received the award for Best Actress for her role in the movie. She played the role of Geet Dhillon in the movie Jab We Met.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in the movie 3 Idiots and Kurbaan in 2010. She won the award for Best Actress (Popular Choice) for both the movies. Furthermore, she also earned the award for Entertainer Of The Year at Hall of Fame Awards.

At BIG Star Entertainment Awards in 2011, Kareena Khan received the award for Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Role and Most Entertaining Pair of the Year (along with Salman Khan) for her role in the movie Bodyguard. Next year she also received the award for Most Entertaining Actor in a Thriller for her performance in the film Talaash.

