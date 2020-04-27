Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Rakul Preet Singh: Who Looks Better In Yellow Outfit?

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebs seldom disappoint. Be it traditional or western, these celebs make sure to make heads turn with their outfit with the fashion police continuously on the prowl. These celebs often experiment with diverse colours to amp up the look, yellow being one of them.

The colour often gives out a brighter appeal to the look. There are many celebs who nailed the colour effortlessly when it comes to their sartorial choices. Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have taught their fans to make yellow look effortlessly chic.

Times when Kareena Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh nailed yellow attires

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is the ultimate diva of the film industry, owing to her acting chops as well as sartorial choices. In this look, Kareena Kapoor has opted for a bright yellow Dundas World summer gown with a low cut neck and oversized sleeves. However, the thigh slit attire is perfectly complementing the slender frame of Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor has opted for stud earrings from Kaj Fine Jewelry. Kareena Kapoor's yellow heels are further glamming up the look. Kareena Kapoor has opted for minimal makeup with her wavy locks in toes but nevertheless, she is looking flawless. Check out the Jab We Met actor's look.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is another celeb who never goes wrong with her outfits. In this look, Rakul Preet Singh has opted for a bright yellow, full-sleeved Alexander Terekhov belted outfit. Opting for a radiant makeup with the thigh-slit attire, Rakul Preet Singh has chosen an elegant neckpiece from Accessorize India.

Rakul Preet Singh has also opted for rings from Misho Designs and Azotiique. The De De Pyar De actor has tied her hair into a neat ponytail. Check out Rakul's look.

