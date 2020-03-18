Kareena Kapoor Khan's Photos In Short Dresses That Can Inspire Your Wardrobe

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood actor who has always garnered media attention with whatever she does, from joining Instagram recently to her movie roles to wearing some classy and fashionable outfits. Take a look at how the Good Newwz actor aced her dress game wearing these exquisite dresses for casual outings and special events.

Kareena Kapoor's photos where she has donned short dresses

Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a royal blue satin-twill dress in this pic. She wore this outfit for the photoshoot of a magazine. The blue dress definitely matches her regal persona perfectly.

Kareena is often seen pairing up some perfect top and skirt ensembles when she is wearing a short length outfit. This black leather skirt and the black and white top complement each other beautifully.

Anyone would be happy wearing a jumpsuit, and this picture of Kareena just confirms that. The pastel green jumpsuit is the perfect wear for a lazy Sunday.

Kareena Kapoor khan wore this black dress with white polka dots on her son's birthday. Simple black goggles just completed her look and made her look like a fashionista even when she was busy with her son's birthday preparations.

Kareena was seen in this bright orange short dress carrying her son. This outfit can also be worn for a formal event and can be accessorised to make it apt for casual outings as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen with Aamir Khan in a movie titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is reported to be an official remake of an American film. Kareena recently shared a picture of her costar on her Instagram handle wishing him on his birthday. Kapoor is also set to appear in the period drama titled Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar.

