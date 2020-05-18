Kareena Kapoor Vs Richa Chadha: Who Aced The Traditional Saree Better?

When it comes to their sartorial choices, Bollywood celebs always aim high to score top-notch with their style statements. With the fashion police always on the prowl, these Bollywood celebrities make sure to make heads turn with every attire. Be it western or traditional, some Bollywood divas can give major outfit goals to their fans.

That said, there are some celebs do not fail to look like a million bucks when it comes to their traditional avatars. Owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, their fans are certainly missing spotting them in the celebrity weddings or bashes with their traditional outfits. Here is the time when Kareena Kapoor and Richa Chadha were one of those celebs who aced their saree look.

Kareena Kapoor and Richa Chadha nail their traditional saree looks

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is the ultimate diva of Bollywood, be it for her performances or an unparalleled style statement. In this look, Kareena Kapoor has opted for a gorgeous striped yellow saree with a patterned border with which she has chosen a golden sleeveless blouse. However, it is Kareena Kapoor's radiant makeup, bindi and her hair tied to a gajra which is giving a delightful essence to the entire look. Check out Kareena Kapoor's look.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is not only known for her fiery performances but is also for her effortlessly stylish avatars. In this look, Richa Chadha has opted for a Raw Mango white saree with golden polka dots and a sheer pallu. Richa Chadha has chosen to opt for danglers and bangles from Ahilya Fine Silver Jewels.

Richa Chadha's radiant makeup along with a Bindi and her hair tied to a neat bun is further adding to the look. Richa Chadha's potli from Love To Bag is also a perfect choice for such a traditional look. Check out Richa Chadha's look.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium opposite the late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She played the role of a tough cop in the movie. She will soon be seen in the much-awaited movie, Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan as well as in the magnum opus, Takht. Richa Chadha, on the other hand, was seen in the film Panga opposite Kangana Ranaut and in the Shakeela biopic.

