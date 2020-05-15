Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Imprint 'Quarantine 2020' Along With Taimur; See Pic

While everyone is looking for ways and means to pass their time at home, Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be a lucky one to have an in-house Picasso with her. The better part about this is that the Picasso is none other than India’s favourite little boy Taimur Ali Khan. The proud mother took to her Instagram to share how she, along with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan, are bringing out their creative side during the quarantine.

SAK, KKK and TAK’s creativity

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan holding a huge white cloth on which one can see the handprints of the father-mother-son trio. Saif stands with a tired but triumphant look on his face. In the caption of the post, Kareena shared that they have the quarantine of 2020 imprinted now. She then added how 'SAK, KKK and TAK' are spreading hope and faith. Here is the post:

In-house Picasso’s finest artwork

Kareena Kapoor Khan has made an entire series of posts under the hashtag ‘InhousePicasso’, in which she shares little Taimur’s love for painting and his artwork. She posted a picture of Taimur being busy with painting a wall of their balcony. In only his red pants, Taimur looks like he's concentrating as he is brushing paint on the wall.

Another masterpiece of In-house Picasso Taimur Ali Khan was shared by Kareena on her Instagram. She shared a painting of Taimur which looks like a picture of a beach. There are four people lying under the sun with two umbrellas on top. Taimur also attempted to draw an octopus and a shark. Here is her post:

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are spending quality time together during the coronavirus lockdown. Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram has become a way for the fans to know how the Pataudi family is using their free time. It seems that painting and drawing is a favourite past time of the three.

Kareena had shared two pictures of Taimur where he can be seen as a cute bunny in a kurta. Taimur has whiskers and a nose painted on his face. He also has some homemade bunny ears stuck on a hairband. Saif can also be seen in the background in a white kurta. He is looking at his little one adoringly as Taimur smartly stands for a picture. The picture is from Easter celebrations, as shared by Kareena.

