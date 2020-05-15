Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is the fashionista and the trendsetter. Kareena has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known for her glowing and beautiful skin and strict diet routines. However, here is when Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed all the dishes she loves to eat. Read ahead to know more-

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her favourite food items and restaurants

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the actor who started the ‘zero figure’ trend, about a decade ago. Kareena has always been making the headlines for her tips and advice to stay healthy and have a fit body. Even after Kareena delivered her child, the actor was back in shape in no-time. During a fun interview with a leading entertainment daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed everything about her favourite food items and restaurants.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about what her favourite comfort food was, she quickly replied saying that at the end of the day, her favourite meal is always a hot plate of rice and dal, made at home, with a bit of ghee on top. When asked about her favourite cuisine, Kareena said that it was Thai and Italian. To be more specific, the actor revealed that she is rather fond of pasta and spaghetti.

When Kareena was asked about her favourite regional Indian cuisine, she said that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, loves the Nawabi cuisine, that is rich in meat. However, Kareena doesn’t eat meat but prefers the dal or paneer that is cooked the Nawabi way, with ghee and butter. Kareena was also asked about her favourite restaurants in India, and she said that as a child she used to visit Yoko Sizzlers a lot, for their delicious sizzlers. Now, her favourite restaurants include Wasabi at The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, Olive in Bandra, and Thai Pavilion at Taj President, because she enjoys Thai food.

