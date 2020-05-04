Kareena Kapoor VS Sonakshi Sinha: Who Wore The Ruffled Sleeved Blazer Better?

Bollywood celebrities never fail to try new trends and give millennials major fashion goals. One such trend is the blazer and formal suits. Bollywood divas have conquered this men’s staple outfit and experimented with them a lot.

Traditionally pantsuits were paired with shirts, however, nowadays fans have witnessed Bollywood divas experimenting a lot while styling their pantsuits. Kareena Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha are two celebs who stunned fashion police with their impeccable ensembles. Both of them were seen donning a similar ruffle sleeve blazer. Let is curate their looks here:

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was previously seen donning a white plain pantsuit. Instead of wearing a typical blaze-styles pantsuit, the diva surprised fans by opting for a sharp suit featuring ruffle sleeves. This Prabal Gurung outfit worn by Kareena Kapoor featured a plunging neckline.

With this ensemble, Kareena Kapoor’s accessory choice came as no surprise to her fans. The actor is known to have a thing for minimalistic pieces and that is why the diva chose to complete her look with minimalistic accessory. The diva opted for a pulled back hair-do with a few strands left loose. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and flushed cheeks.

Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha was seen slaying in a similar ruffle sleeves blazer suit. The star opted for a blue pantsuit. The fashion combination was worn over a white top. Instead of pairing her ruffled blazer with normal trousers, Sonakshi Sinha added a quirky twist to her ensemble.

The actor's pant also had ruffled detailing towards the bottom. The diva accessorised her look with statement dangler earrings and casual heels. Smoky eye makeup with kohled eyes added drama to her look. Brown lips and flushed cheeks completed this look of Sonakshi Sinha. The diva tied her hair in a ponytail with strands of her hair falloing on her face.

