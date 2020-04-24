Kareena Kapoor Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Wore Quirky Pantsuit Better?

Bollywood actors never fail to put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Time and again, they have surprised fans with their impeccable fashion choices. Bollywood divas Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor are hailed by fans for their splendid sartorial choices. Both the stars were spotted wearing a similar blazer patterned pantsuit previously. Let us curate both of their looks here:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was previously seen donning a blue checkered pantsuit. Instead of wearing a typical blazer-styled pantsuit, the diva surprised the fans opting for a sharp pantsuit topped with a matching blazer. The fashion combo was worn over a crisp white shirt and black tie.

Anushka Sharma’s pants were detailed with a nip at the bottom which gave it a harem cut look. To add drama to her ensemble, Anushka Sharma opted for an interesting ear-shaped gold ear cuff. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and flushed cheeks.

Kareena Kapoor

During the promotions of Good Newz, Kareena Kapoor donned a similar pantsuit. Kareena Kapoor opted for a brown pantsuit which featured a matching belt around her waist. The oversized blazer had a cut detailing in the bank. Kareena Kapoor’s pants were detailed with a fold detailing at the bottom.

With this ensemble, Kareena Kapoor’s accessory choice came as no surprise to her fans. The actor is known to have a thing for minimalistic pieces and that is what the diva chose to complete her look with. Black statement heels, minimalistic makeup and wavy hair left open added charm to herb look.

